The Hillcrest girls cross-country team recorded a third-place finish at the State Cross Country Championships last week in Hot Springs.
The Lady Screamin’ Eagles finished behind champion Kingston and runner-up West Side Greers Ferry and one point ahead of fourth-place Western Yell County.
Individually, Hillcrest had five runners finish among the top 30 in the 5k race. Kylie Baxter was the top Lady Eagle, coming in 16th with a time of 25:20.30, followed closely by teammate Kennedy Brannon in 17th place (25:24.37). A trio of Hillcrest runners finished 28th through 30th, led by Kayleigh Kirk (26:30.41). Emma Jones was 29th (27:56.80), and Summer Doyle placed 30th (27:57.24) in the field of 45 runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.