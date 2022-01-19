The Arkansas Activities Association has announced the host sites for postseason tournaments during the Spring 2022 semester. Two Lawrence County schools were selected to host events.
Hillcrest High School will host the Class A Region 2 basketball tournament, to be held Feb. 23-26.
Walnut Ridge was chosen as the host site for both the Class 3A Region 2 baseball and softball tournaments, each scheduled for May 5-7.
