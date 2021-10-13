Hoxie and Walnut Ridge met on the volleyball court again this season in 3A-Northeast Conference play on Thursday at Hoxie’s Mustang Gym. The Lady Mustangs defeated Walnut Ridge in three sets, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14.
For Hoxie, Kailey Moody recorded seven digs, eight kills, a block and was 27/27 serving, with five aces. Chloe Prater had two assists, five digs, five kills and was 8/8 serving. Ellery Gillham finished with four digs, 11 kills, three blocks and was 8/9 serving. Cara Forrester had 14 assists, two digs, 10 kills and was 8/8 serving.
Bailey Prater contributed an assist, nine digs, four kills, three blocks and was 14/14 serving, with an ace. Nadia Greer had two kills and was 3/3 serving. Bella Brady had six digs and was 4/5 serving, with two aces, while Mykala Johnson added two kills.
For the Lady Bobcats, Kinley Davis had two kills, seven assists and nine digs. Hannah Hatfield had an ace, a kill and three digs. Chloe Davis had two aces, nine kills and nine digs. Melanie Jones had two kills, a block and a dig. Emma Aaron had an ace and five digs. Avery Anderson had five kills, a block and a dig. Maddie Burris had an ace, six assists and three digs. Holly Berry had two aces and 10 digs, while Caitlyn Sheets added a kill and three digs.
Junior high
Hoxie also won the junior high match 25-17, 25-20.
For the junior Lady Mustangs, Gracie Felton had four assists, four kills and was 12/14 serving, with five aces. Mia Orrick had a dig and was 7/8 serving. Cora Davis had a dig and was 7/8 serving, with two aces. Madison Wells had two kills and was 4/4 serving. Saydee Pratt had three digs, three kills and served 5/6, and Patricia Russell added seven assists, a dig, three kills and was 7/9 serving.
For Walnut Ridge, Karlee Broadway recorded two kills and nine digs. Kinley Fisher added six digs, Lyla Woods had two assists, and Cameron Brown had one kill. Emoree Davis had four kills, and Jayden Clark added four digs. Selbi Muradova had a kill and three assists. Mallie Jean had three kills and eight digs, and Sarah McGuire added an ace.
Hoxie also won a seventh-grade game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.