Honors roll in for Powell after banner season

Postseason honors have been rolling in for former Hoxie football star ShunDerrick Powell, along with scholarship offers since he entered the transfer portal after a superb sophomore season at North Alabama.
Powell was announced earlier this week as a third-team selection at running back on The Associated Press FCS All-America team. Two other outlets also selected Powell as an All-American after a season in which he was named Atlantic Sun Conference co-Offensive Player of the Year.
“First off, I just want to thank God. I want to thank Him for blessing me, blessing me with my teammates and coaches,” Powell said during a telephone interview Thursday. “I wouldn’t have got these awards without those guys, so I really appreciate them. It’s a blessing to get them, but the biggest thing to me is to win.”
While the Lions struggled as a team this fall, undergoing a coaching change after a 1-10 season, Powell gave North Alabama fans a reason to cheer on a regular basis.
Powell topped 200 yards rushing in four games and scored multiple rushing touchdowns in five games. He ranks fourth among FCS players in rushing yards (1,508), is tied for third in rushing touchdowns (18) and stands fifth in all-purpose yards (160.09 yards per game).
Ten of Powell’s touchdowns came on runs of 30 yards or more, including a season-long 75-yard burst against Virginia-Wise, part of a school-record 251-yard performance. He also rushed for 204 yards against Tarleton State, 218 against Eastern Kentucky and 207 against Austin Peay.
Powell also topped 100 yards against Jacksonville State (118), Central Arkansas (159) and Tennessee Tech (151).
“I was just going out there giving 100 percent,” said Powell, who only lost one fumble all season. “I wouldn’t say I had a best game. I let the fans do that stuff, the public.”
Powell helped lead Hoxie to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2020 along with his brother Daylon, a quarterback who now plays at Pittsburg State. ShunDerrick played in all 11 games as a North Alabama freshman in 2021, drawing one start.
Hoxie coach Tom Sears has proudly followed Powell’s progress at North Alabama.
“Last year was kind of learning the ropes to Division I football and making the most of his opportunities when he got them,” Sears said. “This year when they got a new offensive coordinator and he was given the opportunity for the chance for more reps, he seized the opportunity early on and never looked back.”
Powell logged 20 or more carries in seven games, with a high of 30 against Tennessee Tech, in an offensive coordinated by Ryan Held, a former Nebraska running backs coach.
“The offensive coordinator wanted to feed the guy who was hot,” Powell said. “He was just trying to get his athletes the ball and I was one of the guys that he wanted to get the ball. I was going to run 100 percent.”
Sears took note of that when he watched the Lions close the season with a 59-0 loss at Memphis. Powell finished with 41 yards on 20 carries.
“The thing I was most impressed that game is he ran just as hard as he would any other game,” Sears said. “It doesn’t matter to him if he’s got five yards, or he’s got 150. He’s going to run hard every single play and not complain about it. That’s just him.”
Powell, who is listed at 5-foot-7 and 168 pounds, admits he drew motivation from those who felt he wasn’t big enough to play at the college level.
“That was a motivation for me, still is, but I never had hard feelings against any coaches or teams,” he said. “I just want to prove that it doesn’t matter how small you are, that if you’ve got a heart, you know what to do on the field, then you can play football. That’s my motivation.”
One of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player in FCS, Powell started receiving scholarship offers after he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November.
Powell said he is visiting Arkansas State this weekend and has made trips to Memphis, Central Arkansas and Youngstown State. He said he is also trying to work in a trip to Utah State.
Other schools among the nearly two dozen that have contacted Powell include Old Dominion, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and Texas State, according to his posts on social media. He said he has not ruled out a return to North Alabama, either.
“I’m just going to try to get somewhere that fits me, that’s going to win, that has good coaches and a good environment,” Powell said. “That’s my plan.”
