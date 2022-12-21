Honors roll in for Powell after banner season

Former Hoxie star ShunDerrick Powell earned third-team FCS All-America honors from The Associated Press after rushing for 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns this season at North Alabama.

 North Alabama athletics

Postseason honors have been rolling in for former Hoxie football star ShunDerrick Powell, along with scholarship offers since he entered the transfer portal after a superb sophomore season at North Alabama.

Powell was announced earlier this week as a third-team selection at running back on The Associated Press FCS All-America team. Two other outlets also selected Powell as an All-American after a season in which he was named Atlantic Sun Conference co-Offensive Player of the Year.

