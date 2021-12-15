The Hoxie Mustangs defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 59-45 in senior boys basketball Thursday night at Hoxie.
Hoxie led 30-20 at halftime and 45-34 after three quarters.
Mason Woodard scored 18 points, and Cade Forrester added 15 for the Mustangs, who improved to 2-2 overall with the victory.
Manila
The Mustangs hosted Manila on Friday night in 3A-3 conference action.
Trailing 38-24 at the intermission, Hoxie closed the gap to 11 points, 47-36, at the end of the third quarter. Manila controlled the final period and pulled away for the 67-47 win.
Woodard led Hoxie with 11 points.
Rivercrest
Hoxie dropped a road contest to the Rivercrest Colts, 54-35, on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.