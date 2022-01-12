The Hoxie Mustangs defeated Riverside 56-48 in senior boys basketball on Jan. 4 at Mustang Gym.
Hoxie led 27-24 at the intermission before stretching their advantage to 44-33 in the third quarter.
The Rebels made a charge in the final period, closing the gap to four at one point, but the Mustangs withstood the rally and held on for the victory.
Three Hoxie players scored in double figures, led by Mason Woodard with 19 points. Jake Jones scored 15 points, and Seth Brooks added 10.
Riverside won the junior boys game, 58-28. Corey Sullens scored 14 points for Hoxie.
