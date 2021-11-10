The Hoxie Mustangs completed an undefeated regular season with a 49-0 victory over rival Walnut Ridge on Friday night at Crider Field.
Hoxie received a first-round bye in the 3A state playoffs. The Mustangs will host a second-round game on Nov. 19 against either Cedarville or Atkins.
Walnut Ridge also qualified for the state playoffs. The Bobcats will travel to McGehee for a first-round game on Friday.
Hoxie made short work of the Bobcats, scoring all of their points in the first half. Seth Brooks scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 23-yard run with 10:05 to play in the first quarter. Guillermo Cabello added the first of his seven extra points to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Cade Forrester passed to Kayden Glenn for a 74-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 14-0. Brooks ran for a 22-yard score with 1:29 remaining in the opening period to put Hoxie ahead 21-0.
The Mustangs continued to roll in the second quarter. Brooks scored on a 10-yard run with 8:17 to play in the half to make the score 28-0. Brooks’ fourth touchdown came on the defensive side, when he picked off a Bobcat pass and raced 50 yards to the end zone to extend Hoxie’s lead to 35-0.
Forrester ran for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:37 left before halftime to increase the margin to 42-0. The Mustang defense struck again with just 22 seconds to play the half when Glenn intercepted an errant Bobcat pass and returned it 57 yards for Hoxie’s seventh touchdown. Cabello’s PAT provided the game’s final point, as neither team would score after the intermission.
Hoxie stats
Forrester finished with eight pass completions on 12 attempts, for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Sage Treadwell completed one pass for six yards.
Camden Brooks led Hoxie in rushing, with 85 yards on 11 carries. Forrester ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, Seth Brooks finished with 43 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. Xander Ball carried once for six yards, and Carson Cooper had one carry for two yards.
Glenn led the Mustang receivers, with four receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Ball had three catches for 23 yards. Seth Brooks caught one pass for 22 yards and a touchdown, and Cooper had one reception for six yards.
Ethan Dulaney led the defense, with four total tackles. Seth Brooks had three tackles and two interceptions. Mario Armstrong, Jace Benesch, Mattheis Dobbs and Cooper each had two tackles. Ball, Forrester, Camden Brooks and Caden Dougan had one tackle apiece.
WR stats
Quarterback Kai Watson was 10-of-26 passing, for 90 yards. He also led the Bobcats in rushing, with 41 yards on 10 carries.
Walker Ward had three receptions for 30 yards, while Jaden Blaylock caught three passes for 16 yards. Xavier Dettman had two receptions for 11 yards. Mason Andrews and Korwin Johnson each caught one pass, for 22 and 11 yards, respectively.
