220921-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Hoxie’s Ethan Dulaney tackles a Melbourne ballcarrier Friday night at Crider Field. Melbourne defeated the Mustangs, 30-20.

 Submitted photo / Val Orrick

The Melbourne Bearkatz scored the game’s final 10 points to defeat the Hoxie Mustangs 30-20 in senior high football action Friday night at Crider Field.

Hoxie opened the scoring on Sage Treadwell’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Anglin in the first quarter. Jason Duncan Jr. added the extra point for a 7-0 Mustang lead.

