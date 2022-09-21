The Melbourne Bearkatz scored the game’s final 10 points to defeat the Hoxie Mustangs 30-20 in senior high football action Friday night at Crider Field.
Hoxie opened the scoring on Sage Treadwell’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Anglin in the first quarter. Jason Duncan Jr. added the extra point for a 7-0 Mustang lead.
After Melbourne tied the game, the Mustangs took a 13-7 lead on Treadwell’s 20-yard pass to Camden Brooks late in the first quarter.
Melbourne scored 10 unanswered points in the second period to lead 17-13 at halftime. The Bearkatz tacked on a field goal in the third quarter to extend their advantage to 20-13.
Brooks raced 32-yards for a Mustang touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Duncan’s PAT tied the contest at 20-20.
Melbourne took the lead for good on an 18-yard pass play later in the period. The Bearkatz added a late field goal to seal the victory.
For Hoxie, Treadwell was 11-of-18 passing, for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Brooks led Hoxie in rushing with 78 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Treadwell had 30 yards on 10 attempts. Prechton Wilkerson had one carry for 31 yards, and Kayden Glenn added 12 yards on two carries.
Anglin finished with three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Glenn caught five passes for 39 yards. Brooks had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown, and Ty Gramling caught one pass for eight yards.
Brooks led the defense with five tackles, followed by Mattheis Dobbs with four. Glenn and Landon Foster each recorded three tackles. Justin Slusser, Caden Dougan, Ethan Dulaney, Mario Armstrong and Montrell Varner each had one tackle. Carson Cooper, Jake Jones, Nolan Blackshear and Landen Gibson each had one tackle. Varner had two sacks, and Armstrong had one.
Hoxie is now 2-2 on the season. Following a bye week, the Mustangs are next in action on Sept. 30, when they host Palestine-Wheatley for homecoming. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
