221116-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Prechton Wilkerson (5) scores a touchdown for Hoxie during the third quarter of Friday’s state playoff game against the Quitman Bulldogs. Quitman edged Hoxie, 21-14, to end the Mustangs’ season.

 Submitted Photo / Val Orrick

Quitman’s Nassir Donohoo scored on an 82-yard run with 8:23 to play in the game broke a 14-14 tie and lifted the Bulldogs to a 21-14 win over the Hoxie Mustangs in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Friday night at Crider Field.

The loss ended Hoxie’s season with a 7-4 overall record. The Mustangs were runners-up in the 3A-3 conference race with a 5-1 record.

