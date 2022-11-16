Quitman’s Nassir Donohoo scored on an 82-yard run with 8:23 to play in the game broke a 14-14 tie and lifted the Bulldogs to a 21-14 win over the Hoxie Mustangs in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Friday night at Crider Field.
The loss ended Hoxie’s season with a 7-4 overall record. The Mustangs were runners-up in the 3A-3 conference race with a 5-1 record.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hoxie took the lead when quarterback Sage Treadwell raced 21-yards for a touchdown. Jason Duncan added the extra point for a 7-0 Mustang lead.
Quitman answered with a 60-yard pass from Donohoo to Trevor Locke later in the second quarter and the teams went to halftime deadlocked at 7-7.
The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter when Donohoo passed 46 yards to Payten Edwards. Hoxie tied the contest on Prechton Wilkerson’s one-yard run later in the period.
The game remained tied until Donohoo’s game-winning run in the fourth quarter.
For Hoxie, Treadwell completed 12-of-22 passes for 136 yards. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Wilkerson led Hoxie in rushing with 77 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
Carson Cooper led the Mustang receivers with four receptions for 42 yards. Wilkerson and Sawyer Anglin each had two receptions for 27 and 22 yards, respectively. Kayden Glenn caught two passes for 45 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.