The Hoxie Lady Mustangs saw their season come to a close Thursday afternoon with a 63-31 loss to Bergman in the opening round of the 3A State Tournament at Harrison.
Bergman, ranked No. 7 overall in the state and No.1 in Class 3A, improved to 41-0. Hoxie finished the season with a 19-12 record.
Senior Jaecie Brown kept the Lady Mustangs in the game as much as she could at the beginning, but the Lady Panthers proved to have too much firepower.
Hoxie did have the lead at 5-3 and 7-6, but Bergman went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. Bergman led 16-11 at the first break. Brown started the second with a three-pointer to get the Lady Mustangs within 16-14, but the Lady Panthers began to get on a roll on the offensive end, finishing the first half on a 14-5 run for a 30-19 lead at intermission.
Bergman was up 39-26 with 5:20 left in the third and then finished the quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 48-26 advantage into the fourth. The run reached 15-0 when the Lady Panthers opened the final stanza with two 3-pointers and eventually led by as much as 63-28.
Brown finished with 14 points and Bailey Prater scored 10.
Regional recap
The Lady Mustangs clinched their spot in the state tournament by defeating Harding Academy, 43-27, in the first round of the regional tournament on Feb. 27 at Rose Bud.
Hoxie lost its second-round contest, 70-60, to the Clinton Yellowjackets on Feb. 28.
Lady Mustang Jaecie Brown scored her 2,000th point in the game. The Lady Mustangs fell to Mountain View, 55-43, in the third-place game on March 1.
