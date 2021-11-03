Hoxie quarterback Cade Forrester scored on a 10-yard run with 4:30 to play in the game to break a 14-14 tie and lift the Mustangs to a 21-14 victory over Osceola in a 3A-3 Conference showdown Friday night at Crider Field.
The Mustangs remained undefeated in conference play with a 6-0 overall record, while clinching the league’s top seed in the state playoffs.
Hoxie jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead with two touchdowns in the first quarter. Forrester connected with Kayden Glenn for an 87-yard touchdown at the 6:57 mark, and scored on a 10-yard keeper with 3:41 to play.
Neither team scored in the second period and the Mustangs took their two-touchdown advantage into the intermission.
Osceola’s Travelle Anderson scored on a six-yard run with 2:01 to play in the third quarter to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 14-6. The Seminoles tied the game in fourth quarter when Skyler Young ran for a 15-yard touchdown, then added the two-point conversion to knot the score at 14-14 with 8:41 remaining.
Hoxie put together a drive on their ensuing possession, which culminated in Forrester’s game-winning score with 4:30 to play. Guillermo Cabello kicked his third PAT to provide the final point.
Forrester was five-of-10 passing, for 177 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Seth Brooks added 44 rushing yards on 11 attempts, and Jace Benesch carried twice for six yards.
Glenn finished with three receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Brooks had a 50-yard reception, and Carson Cooper had one catch for seven yards.
Mario Armstrong led the defensive effort with five total tackles. Brooks and Xander Ball each recorded four tackles. Benesch, Noah Morse and Forrester each had three tackles. Ethan Dulaney and Glenn had two tackles apiece, while Caden Dougan, Jake Jones and Jalen Chappell each made one tackle.
Hoxie hosts Walnut Ridge in the regular-season finale on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crider Field.
