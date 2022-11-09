The Walnut Ridge Bobcats and Hoxie Mustangs squared off in their annual gridiron rivalry on Friday night at Walnut Ridge’s Sexton Field. The Mustangs prevailed, 7-6, behind a strong defense, which limited the Bobcats to just 112 yards on the ground and 18 yards through the air.
The teams entered the contest tied for second place in the 3A-3 Conference standings with identical 4-1 records and playoff spots already secured. By virtue of the win, Hoxie will host the Quitman Bulldogs in a first-round game, while Walnut Ridge will go on the road to play the Salem Greyhounds. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Hoxie’s offense started quickly against the Bobcats. The Mustangs received the opening kickoff and drove to the Walnut Ridge 31-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-17. Quarterback Sage Treadwell completed a pass to Camden Brooks for 21 yards to the Bobcat 11-yard line. Two plays later, Brooks scored on a seven-yard run to put the Mustangs on the scoreboard. Jason Duncan Jr. added extra point for a 7-0 lead with 8:06 to play in the first quarter.
The defenses controlled the game for the remainder of the first half, as Hoxie took its 7-0 lead into halftime.
Turnovers would play a key role in the second half. Walnut Ridge was forced to punt on their initial possession of the third quarter, but got the ball back when Jack Cain recovered a Hoxie fumble at the Mustang 33-yard line. After short runs by quarterback Walker Ward and Logan Sain, Ward found Mark Hatfield for a 19-yard gain to the Hoxie 11-yard line. Ward then capped the drive two plays later with an eight-yard touchdown run. The Bobcats, however, failed to convert on the extra point kick, and still trailed 7-6.
Hoxie drove deep into Bobcat territory on their next possession before an interception by Jayden Saulsbury ended the threat. Walnut Ridge was unable to capitalize on the turnover. On the second play, a Ward pass intended for Hatfield was intercepted by Hoxie’s Cooper Spradlin at the Bobcat 16-yard line.
Neither offense was able to generate any scoring threats for the rest of the game.
For Hoxie, Treadwell finished with 10 completions on 19 attempts, for 132 yards.
Prechton Wilkerson led Hoxie in rushing with 99 yards on 21 carries. Brooks ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Kayden Glenn had six pass receptions for 63 yards. Carson Cooper caught two passes for 36 yards. Brooks and Wilkerson each caught one pass, for 21 and 12 yards, respectively.
Ethan Dulaney and Mattheis Dobbs each recorded five tackles for Hoxie’s defense. Spradlin had three tackles. Justin Slusser and Glenn each had two tackles. Jake Jones, Landen Foster and Montrell Varner each had one tackle. Dulaney and Spradlin each had an interception.
For Walnut Ridge, Ward was two-of-six passing, for 18 yards.
Ward also led the Bobcats in rushing with 79 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Sain finished with 20 yards on seven carries, and Kai Watson had six rushes for 13 yards.
Hatfield had one reception for 19 yards, and Watson caught one pass for minus one yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.