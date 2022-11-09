221109-TD-hoxie-football-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Kai Fisher (8) and other Bobcats attempt to block as Walker Ward (3) fights for yardage while Hoxie’s Ethan Dulaney (28) and Caden Dougan (79) close in for the tackle. The Mustangs edged the Bobcats, 7-6, in their annual crosstown rivalry.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Walnut Ridge Bobcats and Hoxie Mustangs squared off in their annual gridiron rivalry on Friday night at Walnut Ridge’s Sexton Field. The Mustangs prevailed, 7-6, behind a strong defense, which limited the Bobcats to just 112 yards on the ground and 18 yards through the air.

The teams entered the contest tied for second place in the 3A-3 Conference standings with identical 4-1 records and playoff spots already secured. By virtue of the win, Hoxie will host the Quitman Bulldogs in a first-round game, while Walnut Ridge will go on the road to play the Salem Greyhounds. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

