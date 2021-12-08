Fourteen members of the Hoxie senior high football team have received post-season honors following the 2021 season. In addition, Mustang head coach Tom Sears has been named 3A Coach of the Year and is an All-Starr nominee.
Players receiving honors included:
First team 3A All-State, first team 3A-3 All-Conference
Jace Benesch, senior linebacker – defense: 130 total tackles, 74 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack, two defensive touchdowns; offense: eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Cade Forrester, senior quarterback and cornerback – offense: 80-of-129 passing for 1,661 yards and 23 touchdowns; rushed 143 times for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns; defense: 18 tackles and one interception.
Seth Brooks, senior running back and strong safety – offense: 103 carries for 559 yards and 12 touchdowns; 16 catches for 286 yards and seven touchdowns; defense: 42 tackles, 29 solo tackles, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, two defensive touchdowns.
Jalen Chappell, senior offensive and defensive lineman – defense: 30 tackles, one fumble recovery; offense: 87 percent offensive tackle grade with 29 knockdown blocks.
Second team 3A All-State and first team 3A-3 All-Conference
Mario Armstrong, junior defensive end – 66 tackles, 37 solo tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Kayden Glenn, sophomore wide receiver and cornerback – offense: 31 receptions for 844 yards and 13 touchdowns; three kickoff returns for 125 yards and one touchdown; defense: 18 tackles, six interceptions and three defensive scores.
Honorable Mention 3A All-State and first-team 3A-3 All-Conference
Noah Morse, senior linebacker and fullback – defense: 50 tackles, 21 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery; offense: 10 knockdown blocks at fullback.
Xander Ball, senior wide receiver and defensive back – offense: 22 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns; eight rushes for 79 yards three touchdowns; defense: 31 tackles, 20 solo tackles and two interceptions.
First-team 3A-3 All-Conference
Chase Guthrie, senior offensive lineman and defensive end – offense: 80 percent offensive line grade with 18 knockdown blocks; defense: 18 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Cooper Spradlin, junior offensive lineman – 78 percent offensive line grade with 11 knockdown blocks.
Kenny Langston, junior offensive lineman – 78 percent offensive line grade with 18 knockdown blocks.
Jarrett Thompson, senior offensive lineman – 75 percent offensive line grade with seven knockdown blocks.
Caden Dougan, junior defensive lineman – 27 tackles, 16 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Second-team 3A-3 All-Conference
Guillermo Cabello, kicker – 32-of-32 on extra points and one 31-yard field goal.
Hoxie went 10-0 in the regular season and was 3A-3 Conference champions. After receiving a first-round bye in the state playoffs, the Mustangs defeated Cedarville in the second round before falling to McGehee in the quarterfinals.
