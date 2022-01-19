The Hoxie Mustangs played a strong second half to defeat the Gosnell Pirates 55-45 in senior boys basketball action on Thursday at Mustang Gym.
Hoxie trailed 29-27 at the intermission, but outscored the Pirates 15-6 in the third quarter to move into a 42-35 lead. The Mustangs continued to stretch the lead in the final period, outscoring Gosnell 13-10 to seal the win.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Cade Forrester and Jake Jones, with 14 points apiece. Mason Woodard and Seth Brooks each scored 11 points for the Mustangs.
Hoxie improved to 5-7 overall and 3-6 in 3A-3 Conference play.
Gosnell won the junior boys game, 51-27. Alex Chappell led Hoxie with 12 points.
Corning
The Hoxie senior boys used a fast start to put away the Corning Bobcats, 63-31, on Jan. 11.
Hoxie led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter, 36-17 at halftime and 44-26 after three periods.
Forrester led the Mustangs with 16 points. Woodard added 14 points, and Sawyer Anglin had 13.
Corning won the junior boys game 50-10.
Lady Mustangs
Hoxie’s senior girls edged Corning 59-54 behind a 39-point performance from Jaecie Brown on Jan. 10.
Blaze Lorren added nine points for the Lady Mustangs, who improved to 7-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
Hoxie won the junior girls game, 32-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.