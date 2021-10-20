Hoxie linebacker Jace Benesch returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns and the Mustang defense recorded its second consecutive shutout in a 46-0 win over the Piggott Mohawks in front of a homecoming crowd Friday night at Crider Field.
Hoxie took a 6-0 lead when Cade Forrester passed to Kayden Glenn for an 11-yard touchdown with 7:29 to play in the first quarter. Seth Brooks scored on a four-yard run at the 5:20 mark. Forrester ran for the conversion to put Hoxie ahead 14-0. Forrester broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining in the period. Seth Brooks scored the two-point conversion to give the Mustangs a 22-0 lead after one quarter.
Brooks scored his second touchdown of the game on an eight-yard run with 10:20 to play in the second quarter. Guillermo Cabello kicked the extra-point for a 29-0 Mustang advantage.
Benesch picked up a Mohawk fumble and raced 20 yards for a touchdown with 3:03 to play before halftime. Cabello’s PAT increased Hoxie’s lead to 36-0. The Mustang defense struck again on the final play of the first half when Benesch intercepted a Piggott pass and returned it 25 yards for his second touchdown of the evening. Cabello’s PAT gave Hoxie a 43-0 lead at the intermission.
Hoxie’s final points came on Cabello’s 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Forrester completed four-of-eight pass attempts, for 31 yards and a touchdown. He was also the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 95 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Seth Brooks finished with 79 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and Camden Brooks added 51 yards on nine attempts. Xander Ball carried twice for 30 yards, and Carson Cooper had one carry for 16 yards.
Glenn had two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown, and Sawyer Anglin caught two passes for 12 yards.
Hoxie’s defense held Piggott to just 82 yards of total offense for the game. Mario Armstrong and Benesch led the effort with five total tackles apiece. Ethan Dulaney recorded four tackles, and Cooper had three. Camden Brooks and Ball each made two tackles, while Jalen Chappell, Seth Brooks and Caden Dougan each had one tackle.
The victory kept Hoxie undefeated on the season, with a 7-0 overall record and a 4-0 mark in 3A-3 Conference play.
The Mustangs are on the road this week, traveling to Manila for a conference matchup with the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
