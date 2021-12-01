McGehee rallies in second half to claim win
In a battle of undefeated teams, the McGehee Owls played a strong second half to defeat the Hoxie Mustangs, 38-21, in the 3A state football quarterfinals on Friday night at Crider Field.
McGehee took a 7-0 lead on a 36-yard run by Jody Easter less than two minutes into the contest. Hoxie needed just two plays to respond.
Quarterback Cade Forrester got loose for a 40-yard run to the Owls’ 25-yard line. Forrester hit Xander Ball with a touchdown pass on the next play. Guillermo Cabello’s extra point tied the game 7-7 with 10:14 remaining in the first quarter.
On Hoxie’s next possession, Forrester passed 30 yards to Seth Brooks to the Owls’ one-yard line. Forrester kept for the final yard to put the Mustangs’ on top 14-7, following Cabello’s PAT.
Hoxie’s offense continued to dial up big plays in the second quarter. After stopping the Owls on downs, Kayden Glenn passed to Seth Brooks for a 38-yard gain. Forrester then found Camden Brooks for a 35-yard completion to give the Mustangs a first-and-goal at the Owls’ six-yard line. McGehee held the Mustangs for three downs, but Forrester found the end zone on fourth down from a yard out. Cabello’s PAT gave Hoxie a 21-7 lead with 7:07 to play before halftime.
The Owls’ Tyrique Newman broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining in the half. A successful two-point conversion cut Hoxie’s lead to 21-15 heading into the intermission.
The Mustangs maintained their lead until late in the third period when Owl quarterback Sam Polite scored on a 28-yard run. The extra point gave put the Owls ahead 22-21 with 3:47 left in the period.
McGehee put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Newman. Newman escaped several tackles to score on a 42-yard run with 8:40 to play in the game. Polite added the conversion to give the Owls a 30-21 lead.
After intercepting a Mustang pass, the Owls scored on Newman’s 11-yard run with 5:57 to play. The two-point conversion provided the game’s final points.
For Hoxie, Forrester finished with nine pass completions on 23 attempts, for 181 yards and a touchdown. Glenn completed his only attempt for 30 yards.
Forrester was also the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 63 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Seth Brooks added five yards on nine carries.
Ball led Hoxie in receiving with four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Seth Brooks had two receptions for 60 yards, and Glenn caught two passes for 12 yards. Camden Brooks had one catch for 35 yards, and Sawyer Anglin caught one pass for 12 yards.
Jace Benesch led the Mustangs on defense with 11 total tackles. Mario Armstrong recorded seven tackles, and Seth Brooks made six tackles. Jalen Chappell, Noah Morse and Caden Dougan each had two tackles. Camden Brooks, Chase Guthrie, Jake Jones and Jarrett Thompson each made one tackle.
