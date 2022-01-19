Hoxie is the host school for the 2022 Lawrence County Basketball Tournament. Boys and girls teams from fifth through seventh grade, as well as junior high and senior high, will compete for titles.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday, with 12 first-round games. The first consolation games are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, and the first champions will be crowned on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The full schedule is as follows:
Saturday
10 a.m. – WR vs. Hillcrest – fifth-grade girls
10:45 a.m. – WR vs. Hillcrest – fifth-grade boys
11:30 a.m. – WR vs. Hillcrest – sixth-grade girls
12:15 p.m. – WR vs. Hillcrest – sixth-grade boys
1 p.m. – Hoxie vs. S-H – fifth-grade girls
1:45 p.m.– Hoxie vs. S-H – fifth-grade boys
2:30 p.m. – Hoxie vs. S-H – sixth-grade girls
3:15 p.m. – Hoxie vs. S-H – sixth-grade boys
4 p.m. – S-H vs. Hillcrest – junior girls
5:15 p.m. – S-H vs. Hoxie – junior boys
6:30 p.m. – Hoxie vs. WR – junior girls
7:45 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. WR – junior boys
Monday
5:30 p.m. – WR vs. S-H – seventh-grade boys
6:30 p.m. – Hoxie vs. S-H – senior girls
7:45 p.m. – Hoxie vs. S-H – senior boys
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. – Hoxie vs. Hillcrest- seventh-grade boys
6:30 p.m. – Hoxie vs. WR – seventh-grade girls
7:30 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. WR – senior girls
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. – seventh-grade boys consolation
5:30 p.m. – junior girls consolation
6:45 p.m. – junior boys consolation
8 p.m. – Hillcrest vs WR – senior boys
Thursday, Jan. 27
4:30 p.m. – senior boys consolation
5:45 p.m. – seventh-grade boys final
6:45 p.m.– junior boys final
Friday, Jan. 28
4:30 p.m. – senior girls consolation
5:45 p.m. – seventh-grade girls final
6:45 p.m. – junior girls final
Saturday, Jan. 29
10 a.m. – fifth-grade girls consolation
10:45 a.m. – fifth-grade boys consolation
11:30 a.m. – sixth-grade girls consolation
12:15 p.m. – sixth-grade boys consolation
1 p.m. – fifth-grade girls final
1:45 p.m. – fifth-grade boys final
2:30 p.m. – sixth-grade girls final
3:15 p.m. – sixth-grade boys final
4 p.m. – senior girls final
5:15 p.m. – senior boys final
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.