The Hoxie Lady Mustangs were runners-up in the 3A-Northeast District Volleyball Tournament last week at Harrisburg. The Lady Mustangs fell to Crowley’s Ridge Academy, 20-25, 19-25, 18-25 in the finals on Thursday.
Hoxie will compete in the 3A State Tournament, hosted by Harding Academy, this week. The Lady Mustangs were to play Mayflower on Tuesday at Rose Bud.
