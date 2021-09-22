The Hoxie senior high volleyball team claimed the championship of the Cave City Classic on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Walnut Ridge in the finals, 25-16, 25-19.
Hoxie began the tournament by splitting with Highland, 23-25, 14-10, in the first round of pool play. The Lady Mustangs defeated Ridgefield Christian in the second round, 25-11, 25-12, to advance to bracket play as the fourth seed.
In the semifinals, Hoxie defeated the host Cavewomen, 25-14, 25-14, to reach the championship match against the Lady Bobcats.
For the tournament, Kailey Moody had 36 assists, 15 digs, 18 kills, three blocks and served 61/61, with four aces. Chloe Prater had 12 digs, 10 kills and served 22/24, with two aces. Ellery Gillham had 15 digs, 28 kills, 17 blocks and served 36/41, with seven aces.
Cara Forrester had 21 assists, 14 digs, 19 kills, six blocks and served 22/23, with six aces. Bailey Prater had 12 digs, six kills, four blocks and served 22/26, with three aces. Mykala Johnson had six kills and nine blocks, and Bella Brady finished with 12 digs and served 35/37, with six aces.
Palestine-Wheatley
Hoxie defeated Palestine-Wheatley in 3A Northeast Conference volleyball action on Sept. 14.
For the Lady Mustangs, Moody had 11 assists, a dig, three kills and served 11/12, with an ace. Chloe Prater had an assist, two digs, two kills, two blocks and served 4/4, with an ace. Gillham had four digs, seven kills, four blocks and served 17/19, with three aces.
Forrester had nine assists, five digs, four kills and served 21/21, with an ace. Bailey Prater had two digs, two kills and served 13/13, with three aces, Johnson had three kills, and Brady added two digs.
Hoxie’s junior high team outlasted the Lady Patriots in a close match, 25-23, 26-24.
Patricia Russell had three assists, a dig and served 8/9, with an ace. Saydee Pratt had six digs and served 5/5. Maddie Wells had five digs and served 11/11, with two aces. Mia Orrick had four digs and served 5/6, and Gracie Felton served 10/10, with four aces.
Manila
The Lady Mustangs faced conference foe Manila on Sept. 13. Hoxie defeated the Lady Lions in the senior high match, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12.
For Hoxie, Moody had 21 assists, two digs, nine kills and was 6/7 serving, with an ace. Chloe Prater recorded six digs, five kills and served 6/7, with an ace. Gillham had an assist, five digs, nine kills, two blocks and served 23/23, with two aces.
Forrester had 15 assists, four digs, eight kills and served 13/13, with two aces. Bailey Prater had nine digs, six kills and served 8/8. Nadia Greer had two kills, a block and served 6/6. Johnson had two blocks, and Brady added a dig and served 6/6, with an ace.
In the junior high match, Hoxie dropped the opening set, 25-26, before rallying to win the next two sets, 25-13, 15-6.
Felton had two kills and served 10/12, with an ace. Orrick had five digs and served 11/12, with three aces. Cora Davis had four digs and served 7/8, with two aces. Wells had five digs and served 6/6, with an ace. Pratt added five digs, a kill and served 9/9, with two aces. Russell had a dig, a kill and served 9/9, with two aces.
