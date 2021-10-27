Hoxie’s Mustang Gym was the site of the 3A-Northeast District Volleyball Tournament last week. The host Lady Mustangs defeated Cave City in the finals on Thursday to go along with their undefeated regular-season title. Hoxie advanced to the 3A State Tournament in Paris, where they were scheduled to play Bergman on Tuesday.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats defeated Piggott in a first-round match on Oct. 18 to earn a spot in the state tournament. Walnut Ridge was scheduled to play Harding Academy on Tuesday.
Finals: Hoxie – Cave City
Hoxie swept the championship match in three sets, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23.
Against the Cavewomen, Kailey Moody finished with 25 assists, six digs, 14 kills and was 20/20 serving, with four aces. Chloe Prater had eight digs, two kills and was 7/8 serving, with three aces. Ellery Gillham had nine digs, five kills, five blocks and was 10/11 serving, with two aces.
Cara Forrester recorded 21 assists, six digs, 11 kills, a block and was 5/6 serving. Bailey Prater had an assist, five digs, two kills and was 11/12 serving, and Nadia Greer added a kill. Mykala Johnson had three digs, a kill and four blocks, and Bella Brady had six digs and was 15/17 serving, with an ace.
Semifinals: Hoxie – WR
The Lady Mustangs received a bye into the semifinals, where they swept Walnut Ridge, 25-12, 25-9, 25-11, on Oct. 19.
For Hoxie, Moody had 11 assists, five digs, 12 kills and was 22/22 serving, with three aces. Chloe Prater contributed a dig, a block and was 15/15 serving, with five aces. Gillham finished with an assist, four digs, nine kills, two blocks and was 7/8 serving, with an ace.
Forrester added 15 assists, three digs, four kills and was 9/9 serving. Bailey Prater had an assist, two digs, a block and was 8/9 serving, with an ace. Johnson had a dig and two kills, and Brady had six digs and was 10/11 serving, with three aces.
For the Lady Bobcats, Kinley Davis recorded a kill, four assists and nine digs. Alli Bramlett added a kill and three digs. Hannah Hatfield finished with an ace, a kill and a block. Chloe Davis had two kills, a block and seven digs. Melanie Jones had three kills and five digs. Emma Aaron had an ace and four digs, and Avery Anderson added a dig. Maddie Burris had an ace, three assists and three digs. Holly Berry contributed 12 digs, and Caitlyn Sheets finished with two kills and a dig.
Consolation: Harrisburg – WR
Walnut Ridge faced Harrisburg in a match on Thursday to determine seeding for the state tournament. Harrisburg won the match in three sets, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22, to receive the conference’s third seed.
Against the Lady Hornets, Kinley Davis finished with an ace, seven assists and four digs. Bramlett had a kill and a dig. Hatfield had two blocks and three digs. Chloe Davis recorded two aces, six kills and eight digs, and Jones added two kills. Aaron had three aces, a kill and eight digs. Anderson had a kill and a dig. Burris had two kills, seven assists and three digs. Berry added two kills and 17 digs, and Sheets had two kills, two blocks and three digs.
WR – Piggott
The Lady Bobcats earned their trip to the state tournament by defeating Piggott in a first-round match on Oct. 18. Walnut Ridge won in four sets, 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18.
Kinley Davis registered a kill, 13 assists and seven digs. Bramlett added two kills and four digs. Hatfield had six kills, a block and five digs. Chloe Davis finished with two aces, 10 kills, a block and eight digs. Jones had five kills and eight digs. Aaron had four aces, a kill and five digs. Anderson added two aces, five kills, three blocks and two digs. Burris had four aces, three kills, 13 assists and two digs. Berry recorded six aces, a kill, four assists and 23 digs, and Sheets added four kills, two blocks and three digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.