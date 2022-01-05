220105-TD-basketball-photo

Manila’s Sadie McDonald puts up a shot as Walnut Ridge’s Chloe Davis (10) and Hannah Hatfield defend during quarterfinal action at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament on Dec. 27. Manila advanced to the semifinals with a 57-26 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton News Bureau

Lawrence County teams wrapped up play in the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament as both the Hoxie Lady Mustangs and Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats suffered quarterfinal losses on Dec. 27.

Hoxie – Nettleton

The Lady Mustangs were defeated by Nettleton’s Lady Raiders 59-40.

Nettleton led 15-12 after the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 43-29 after three periods.

Jaecie Brown led Hoxie with 23 points, while Chloe Prater added eight points.

WR – Manila

The Manila Lady Lions dominated the second half to pull away from Walnut Ridge for a 57-26 victory.

The Lady Bobcats were within 20-14 at the intermission, but were outscored 13-6 in the third quarter, as Manila stretched the lead to 33-20.

The Lady Lions closed the win on a 24-6 run in the final period.

