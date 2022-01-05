Lawrence County teams wrapped up play in the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament as both the Hoxie Lady Mustangs and Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats suffered quarterfinal losses on Dec. 27.
Hoxie – Nettleton
The Lady Mustangs were defeated by Nettleton’s Lady Raiders 59-40.
Nettleton led 15-12 after the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 43-29 after three periods.
Jaecie Brown led Hoxie with 23 points, while Chloe Prater added eight points.
WR – Manila
The Manila Lady Lions dominated the second half to pull away from Walnut Ridge for a 57-26 victory.
The Lady Bobcats were within 20-14 at the intermission, but were outscored 13-6 in the third quarter, as Manila stretched the lead to 33-20.
The Lady Lions closed the win on a 24-6 run in the final period.
