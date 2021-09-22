The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats hosted the Hoxie Lady Mustangs in 3A Northeast volleyball action on Thursday at Walnut Ridge’s Terry Belcher Gymnasium.
The Lady Mustangs won the senior high match in three sets, 25-7, 25-18, 25-12.
For Hoxie, Mykala Johnson had two kills and two blocks. Nadia Greer had a kill and three blocks and served 3/3, with an ace. Bailey Prater had an assist, four kills, a block and served 8/8, with an ace. Cara Forrester had 14 kills, a block and served 16/16, with five aces.
Ellery Gillham had four digs, seven kills, three blocks and served 29/30, with eight aces. Kailey Moody finished with two assists, seven kills, a block and served 11/11, with three aces, and Chloe Prater contributed two kills.
For the Lady Bobcats, Kinley Davis had an ace, a kill and six digs. Alli Bramlett had four kills and a dig, and Hannah Hatfield added five digs. Chloe Davis recorded an ace, a kill, a block and seven digs. Melanie Jones had four kills and a dig.
Emma Aaron added a kill and a dig. Avery Anderson recorded two blocks and three digs. Maddie Burris had an ace, eight assists and six digs, while Bailey Rorex added one dig. Holly Berry had an ace, an assist and nine digs, and Caitlyn Sheets had one dig.
Junior high
Hoxie edged Walnut Ridge in a closely contested junior high match, 25-20, 26-28, 15-13.
For the junior Lady Mustangs, Patricia Russell had four assists, a dig, a kill and served 8/8, with an ace. Saydee Pratt had nine digs and served 13/14, with four aces. Maddie Wells had seven digs and served 12/14. Cora Davis had three digs, three kills and served 6/7. Mia Orrick had a dig, two kills and served 10/11. Gracie Felton finished with five assists, four kills and served 10/10, with an ace.
For Walnut Ridge, Karlee Broadway had three aces, a kill and 30 digs. Lyla Woods had an ace, five assists and two digs. Cameron Brown had an ace and a dig. Kinley Fisher and Jalynn Hughes each recorded an ace. Selbi Muradova had four assists and a dig. Jayden Clark had two kills and five digs. Sarah McGuire had three aces and three digs. Mallie Jean recorded two aces, 10 kills and 25 digs.
Walnut Ridge won junior B game, and Hoxie won a seventh-grade match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.