The Walnut Ridge junior high football team finished a perfect season with a 46-6 win at Manila on Thursday night. The junior Bobcats are the undefeated champions of the 3A-3 Conference with a 9-0 overall record.
They became the third Walnut Ridge junior high team to have an undefeated season since 2009.
“This is just a great group of kids,” said Coach Jeff Blake. “They aren’t just athletic. They are all smart and play the game like it’s supposed to be played – fast and physical.”
The team opened the season with a 14-8 win over Highland, which proved to be their closest game. After that, the junior Cats rolled to wins over Cave City (40-8), Carlise (36-0), Hoxie (41-6), Palestine-Wheatley (28-6), Piggott (43-0), Corning (41-8) and Osceola (39-0) before the season finale against the Lions.
