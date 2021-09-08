The Walnut Ridge junior high volleyball team remained undefeated with a three-set victory at Cave City on Thursday. The Lady Cats topped the junior Cavewomen 13-25, 25-20, 15-9 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
For Walnut Ridge, Cameron Brown had two kills and a dig, and Candace Morgan served an ace. Emoree Davis had three kills and three assists, and Jaylnn Hughes had a dig. Jayden Clark finished with an ace and four digs. Karlee Broadway had a kill and 15 digs, and Lyla Woods recorded two assists and a dig. Mallie Jean had two aces, eight kills, an assist and 13 digs. Sarah McGuire added four aces and two digs, and Selbi Muradova contributed six aces, three kills, eight assists and three digs.
Walnut Ridge also won a junior high B match 25-11, and the teams split a seventh-grade contest.
Cave City won the senior varsity match in four sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13.
For the Lady Bobcats, Alli Bramlett recorded four kills and five digs. Avery Anderson had an ace, six kills and six digs. Caitlyn Sheets had five kills, an assist and six digs. Chloe Davis added an ace, five kills, an assist and 15 digs. Emma Aaron had an ace, an assist and 16 digs, and Emma Gipson added two digs.
Hannah Hatfield had three kills and two digs, while Holly Berry finished with an ace and 24 digs. Kiley Pinkston had an ace and a kill. Kinley Davis had five assists and seven digs. Maddie Burris contributed two aces, two kills, six assists and nine digs. Melanie Jones added an ace, a kill and four digs. Olivia Leiport had an assist, and Paige Hall served an ace.
Walnut Ridge won a senior high B match, 25-15.
Manila
The Lady Bobcats hosted Manila on Aug. 31. The Lady Lions swept the senior high match 26-24, 25-19, 25-19. The loss dropped the Lady Bobcats to 0-3 on the season.
For Walnut Ridge, Bramlett finished with a kill and four digs. Anderson had an ace, six kills, a block and four digs. Sheets recorded six kills, a block and a dig. Chloe Davis added an ace, a kill and seven digs. Aaron had an ace, three kills and three digs. Hatfield contributed an ace and a kill. Berry had an ace and nine digs. Kinley Davis had two aces and five assists. Burris had two aces, a kill, 13 assists and nine digs, and Jones added three kills.
In junior high action, Walnut Ridge moved to 4-0 with a hard-fought win over the Lady Lions. The junior Lady Cats won the two-set match 26-24, 25-22.
For the Lady Cats, Emoree Davis had an ace, two kills, an assist and four digs. Broadway had three aces, two kills and nine digs. Woods finished with an ace, an assist and four digs. Jean had an ace, five kills and nine digs. Muradova contributed four aces, five assists and four digs. Clark had an ace and three assists. McGuire had two aces and three digs, and Brown scored two kills.
Walnut Ridge won a junior B match, 25-23.
