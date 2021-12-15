The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats defeated Gosnell 35-32 in senior girls basketball Thursday night at Gosnell for their first victory of the season.
Walnut Ridge led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, 17-16 at halftime and 26-18 after three periods. The Lady Cats withstood a fourth-quarter charge by Gosnell to earn the win.
The Lady Bobcats are now 1-4 overall and 1-2 in 3A-3 Conference play.
Corning
Walnut Ridge lost to Corning 44-30 on Dec. 6 at Corning.
Walnut Ridge jumped out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 16-5 in the second period and trailed 22-18 at the intermission. Corning stretched their advantage to 33-27 by the end of the third quarter, and outscored Walnut Ridge 11-3 in the final period of put the game out of reach.
Taylor Forrester scored 12 points for Walnut Ridge.
Corning won the junior high game 30-11.
