220831-TD-wr-volleyball-photo

Avery Anderson goes up for a kill during Walnut Ridge’s volleyball match against Salem on Thursday. Walnut Ridge defeated the Lady Greyhounds in four sets.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

The Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball team defeated Salem in four sets, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 on Thursday at Terry Belcher Gymnasium.

For the Lady Bobcats, Michelle Sandusky-Moore had 10 kills, an ace and three digs. Avery Anderson finished with 15 kills and six digs. Maddie Burris recorded two kills, one ace, 12 digs and 20 assists. Kinley Davis had 10 digs and 19 assists. Emma Aaron had a kill, three aces and nine digs, and Mallie Jean added 11 kills.

