The Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball team defeated Salem in four sets, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 on Thursday at Terry Belcher Gymnasium.
For the Lady Bobcats, Michelle Sandusky-Moore had 10 kills, an ace and three digs. Avery Anderson finished with 15 kills and six digs. Maddie Burris recorded two kills, one ace, 12 digs and 20 assists. Kinley Davis had 10 digs and 19 assists. Emma Aaron had a kill, three aces and nine digs, and Mallie Jean added 11 kills.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match in three sets, 25-19, 23-25, 15-7.
Candace Morgan had five aces, four kills and three digs for the junior Lady Cats. Sarah McGuire had three aces and six kills. Jessica Easton recorded an ace and seven kills. Haylen Moore finished with an ace, three kills and 10 assists, and Selbi Muradova had three aces, six kills and three assists.
Trumann
The Walnut Ridge senior high lost a hard-fought match at Trumann on Aug. 22, 16-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16, 9-15.
Anderson had eight kills, six blocks and three digs. Davis had three aces, 17 assists and five digs. Caitlyn Sheets had six kills and two blocks. Moore had eight kills and five blocks. Burris added two kills, 14 assists and seven digs. Jean had three kills and five blocks, and Karlee Broadway added 14 digs.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-21, 25-22.
Muradova finished with three digs and four assists, and Morgan added five kills for Walnut Ridge. McGuire recorded two kills and three digs and Moore had two kills and six assists.
