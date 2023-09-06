Two Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball players, Maddie Burris and Karlee Broadway, set new school records as the Lady Bobcats outlasted Manila’s Lady Lions in a five-set thriller on Aug. 28 at Manila.
After dropping the first set 29-27, the Lady Bobcats came to win the second 25-20 to even the match. Manila won the third set 25-16, but Walnut Ridge dominated the fourth, 25-10. The Lady Cats then won the decisive fifth set, 15-12.
Burris set a school record with 47 assists while adding six kills and 19 digs. Broadway broke her own school record with 41 digs. Avery Anderson had 17 kills, and Mallie Jean added 14 kills and eight blocks for Walnut Ridge. Michelle Moore recorded 16 kills, five blocks, two assists and two kills and was 17/18 serving. Jadyn Clark was 23/23 serving.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-10, 25-9.
Haylen Moore was 14/15 serving, with six aces and had two kills and two assists. Andi Davis served four aces, and Kaylee Deese had eight digs.
Walnut Ridge won the seventh-grade match. 25-6, 25-6.
Bald Knob
Walnut Ridge hosted Bald Knob in 3A Northeast volleyball action on Aug. 29, with both the senior high and junior high teams getting wins against the Lady Bulldogs.
The senior Lady Bobcats won in three sets, 25-3, 25-5, 25-9.
Michelle Moore was 6/7 serving, with two aces, seven kills and a block. Alli Bramlett was 15-16 serving, with nine aces and four kills. Burris was 18/20 serving, with seven aces, 19 assists and two kills, and Anderson added six kills.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-6, 25-6.
Haylen Moore was 6/7 serving, with three aces, a kill and three assists. Whitley White was 6/6 serving, with two aces and three kills. Deese was 18/18 serving, with eight aces.
