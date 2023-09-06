Two Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball players, Maddie Burris and Karlee Broadway, set new school records as the Lady Bobcats outlasted Manila’s Lady Lions in a five-set thriller on Aug. 28 at Manila.

After dropping the first set 29-27, the Lady Bobcats came to win the second 25-20 to even the match. Manila won the third set 25-16, but Walnut Ridge dominated the fourth, 25-10. The Lady Cats then won the decisive fifth set, 15-12.

