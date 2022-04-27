The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats and Hoxie Lady Mustangs split a softball doubleheader on Thursday at Hoxie.
Walnut Ridge won the first game, 5-4. Maggie Brinsfield started in the circle and recorded six strikeouts. The victory clinched the second seed in the 3A-3 conference tournament for Walnut Ridge, and also gave the Lady Bobcats an automatic berth in the regional tournament.
Hoxie bounced back to win the second game, 13-4.
Piggott
Walnut Ridge swept a doubleheader from conference foe Piggott on April 19. The Lady Cats won the opener 13-3, as Brinsfield finished with seven strikeouts. Walnut Ridge completed the sweep with 14-2 win in the nightcap.
