The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats opened the 2021 volleyball regular season by hosting the Pocahontas Lady Redskins at Terry Belcher Gymnasium on Aug. 23.
Walnut Ridge dropped the senior high match in four closely contested sets, 20-25, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25.
For Walnut Ridge, Alli Bramlett recorded three kills and one dig for Walnut Ridge. Avery Anderson had eight kills and six digs. Caitlyn Sheets contributed three kills and a dig. Chloe Davis added nine kills and 16 digs, and Emma Aaron had three aces and 15 digs. Hannah Hatfield finished with four kills and three digs, while Holly Berry had an ace, two kills and 16 digs. Kinley Davis had an ace, 14 assists and three digs. Maddie Burris added an ace, two kills, 10 assists and 11 digs, and Melanie Jones had four kills, an assist and a dig.
Pocahontas won the senior B match 25-20.
The Walnut Ridge junior high team defeated Pocahontas in three sets, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7.
Pocahontas won a junior B match 25-18.
CRA
The Lady Bobcats traveled to Paragould to face Crowley’s Ridge Academy on Aug. 24. Walnut Ridge fell to the Lady Falcons in four sets, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 18-25. The loss left the Lady Cats at 0-2 on the season.
For the Lady Cats, Bramlett had one kill and four digs, and Anderson finished with seven kills and three digs. Sheets had a kill and two digs, while Chloe Davis added an ace, six kills and 13 digs. Aaron added an ace and 17 digs. Hatfield recorded one ace and four kills. Berry finished with an ace, five assists and 21 digs, and Kinley Davis had a kill, nine assists and two digs. Burris had an ace, three kills, nine assists and six digs, and Jones added two kills and a dig.
The junior Lady Cats improved to 2-0 with two-set sweep of CRA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.