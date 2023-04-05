The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats defeated Bald Knob 15-2 in high school softball action on Thursday at Walnut Ridge.
Karlee Broadway led the Walnut Ridge offense, going 3-for-4 and scoring three runs. Ruthie Bell went 2-for-3 and also scored three runs. Maddie Burris was 2-for-2 at the plate, and Alli Bramlett went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Maggie Brinsfield pitched five innings and recorded five strikeouts while not allowing an earned run.
Hoxie
The Lady Bobcats defeated Hoxie 15-0 in 3A-2 conference softball action on March 29 at Hoxie.
For Walnut Ridge, Taylor Forrester went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs. Ruthie Bell was 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs. Burris went 2-for-3 with double and scored three runs.
Brinsfield started in the circle and allowed just two hits in five innings and striking out five batters.
