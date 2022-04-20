The Walnut Ridge softball team split a pair of games in 3A-3 conference play last week.
Harrisburg
The Lady Bobcats defeated Harrisburg 4-2 on Thursday.
Maggie Brinsfield pitched seven innings and recorded six strikeouts. She also led Walnut Ridge offensively, going 2-for-3 with one RBI and scored a run.
Also for the Lady Cats, Chloe Davis and Karlee Broadway each had a hit and scored a run. Holly Berry had a hit and an RBI. Maddie Burris had a double and scored a run. Avery Anderson had a hit and an RBI, and Taylor Forrester had a hit.
Gosnell
The Lady Bobcats fell to first-place Gosnell 6-3 on April 12.
Berry went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run.
Brinsfield batted 2-for-3 and scored a run. Forrester had a hit and an RBI. Broadway and Burris each had a hit.
Brinsfield started in the circle and pitched six innings with five strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.