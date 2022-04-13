The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcat softball team won two games in 3A-3 Conference play last week, defeating Manila 15-2 on Thursday, and Rivercrest 12-3 on April 5.
In the win over Manila, Kayleene Long batted 3-for-3, including two doubles, and scored three runs.
Karlee Broadway had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Maggie Brinsfield had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Maddie Burris had two hits, including a triple, an RBI and scored twice. Avery Anderson had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Chloe Davis had two hits, including a double, one RBI and scored two runs. Alli Bramlett had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Taylor Forrester had a triple, two RBIs and scored a run, and Holly Berry had a double, two RBIs and scored a run, and Mallie Jean scored two runs.
Brinsfield started in the circle and earned the win.
Rivercrest
Against Rivercrest, Burris hit three doubles, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Long had three hits, an RBI and scored a run. Broadway finished with two hits, two RBIs and scored four run. Forrester recorded two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Brinsfield had two hits and two RBIs. Berry added one hit, one RBI and scored a run. Davis had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs. Bramlett had a hit and an RBI, and Jean scored a run.
Brinsfield was the starting pitcher and recorded six strikeouts in the victory.
Rector
The Lady Bobcats lost to Rector 11-2 in a non-conference game on Friday.
