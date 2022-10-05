The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats defeated Harrisburg in 3A Northeast Conference volleyball action on Thursday at Terry Belcher Gymnasium. The Lady Cats swept the match in three sets.

Mallie Jean and Avery Anderson led Walnut Ridge with seven kills each. Jean was also 10-of-10 serving with five digs, while Anderson also contributed five digs.

