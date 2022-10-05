The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats defeated Harrisburg in 3A Northeast Conference volleyball action on Thursday at Terry Belcher Gymnasium. The Lady Cats swept the match in three sets.
Mallie Jean and Avery Anderson led Walnut Ridge with seven kills each. Jean was also 10-of-10 serving with five digs, while Anderson also contributed five digs.
Maddie Burris was 17-of-18 serving with 11 assists, three kills and nine digs for the Lady Bobcats. Karlee Broadway was 13-of-13 with 14 digs. Kinley Davis was 10-of-11 with 13 assists and six digs, and Michelle Moore chipped in with six kills.
Bald Knob
Walnut Ridge swept visiting conference foe Bald Knob 25-5, 25-5, 25-11 on Sept. 26.
Burris was 21-of-22 serving with 10 aces, 14 assists, four kills and four digs for the Lady Bobcats. Jean was 12-of-13 serving with 11 kills, while Anderson recorded 12 kills, and Michelle Moore added nine kills.
Emma Aaron was 12-of-12 serving with three aces and five digs, and Kinley Davis contributed 13 assists and two aces.
Walnut Ridge swept the junior high match 25-1, 25-16, led by Jessica Easton with 16 aces on 25-of-25 serving. Candace Morgan led Walnut Ridge with eight kills. Haylen Moore passed for eight assists, and Selbi Muradova added six assists.
