The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcat volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match to Cave City on Oct. 4 at Terry Belcher Gymnasium. Cave City won in five sets 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.
For Walnut Ridge, Avery Anderson had 16 kills and four blocks. Mallie Jean had 13 kills and six digs. Michelle Moore added nine kills, three digs and two blocks. Maddie Burris was 24/24 serving, with seven kills, 21 assists and two blocks. Kinley Davis was 17/18 serving, with 24 assists and 10 digs, and Karlee Broadway was 18/18 serving and had 28 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.