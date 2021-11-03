The Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball team returned to the 3A State Tournament this season. The Lady Bobcats’ season came to an end with a first-round loss to Harding Academy on Oct. 26 in Paris.
Walnut Ridge found itself in a hole after dropping two closely contested sets, 20-25, 21-25. The Lady Bobcats fought back to win the third set, 25-21. Harding closed out the match by taking the fourth set, 25-17.
Kinley Davis finished with two aces, nine assists and nine digs for the Lady Bobcats. Alli Bramlet added two kills and two digs. Hannah Hatfield recorded an ace, four kills, a block and four digs, and Emma Gipson added two digs. Chloe Davis had six kills, a block and eight digs. Melanie Jones contributed five kills and four digs.
Emma Aaron had an ace and 10 digs. Avery Anderson finished with an ace, a kill, a block and two digs. Maddie Burris added an ace, two kills, six assists and six digs. Holly Berry had two aces, four assists and 14 digs, and Caitlyn Sheets finished with two kills and three dig.
Walnut Ridge ended the season with an 11-17 overall record and finished in third place in the 3A-Northeast Conference with an 8-6 record. The Lady Bobcats were also runners-up at the Cave City Invitational.
