The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats hosted Harrisburg on Oct. 5 in 3A-Northeast volleyball action. The Lady Hornets defeated Walnut Ridge in four close sets, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20.
For Walnut Ridge, Kinley Davis finished with two aces, eight assists and nine digs. Alli Bramlett had four kills, a block and 12 digs. Hannah Hatfield recorded four kills, four blocks and five digs. Chloe Davis had 11 kills, a block and 29 digs. Melanie Jones had six kills, a block and seven digs. Emma Aaron contributed four aces and eight digs. Avery Anderson had three kills, two blocks and six digs. Maddie Burris added two aces, three kills, 13 assists and 12 digs, and Holly Berry had two aces, a kill and 10 digs.
Harrisburg won a senior B game 25-12.
The junior Lady Bobcat dropped their match to Harrisburg, 18-25, 22-25.
Karlee Broadway had an ace, three kills and 19 digs. Lyla Woods added an assist and a dig. Cameron Brown had an ace and a block, and Emoree Davis added a block. Selbi Muradova had a kill, three assists and three digs. Jayden Clark had three aces and four digs, and Sarah McGuire had an ace. Mallie Jean finished with four kills and 10 digs.
Harrisburg won a junior B game, 25-23, and a seventh-grade game.
PiggottWalnut Ridge played a doubleheader at Piggott on Oct. 4 to make up a match postponed from September.
Piggott swept the first senior high match, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16. The second match went to five sets with the Lady Mohawks prevailing, 25-18, 18-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-9.
Walnut Ridge’s combined stats for the two matches included: Kinley Davis with an ace, a kill, 12 assists and 21 digs. Bramlett had eight kills, a block and 10 digs. Hatfield added an ace, five kills, an assist and nine digs. Chloe Davis finished with two aces, 13 kills, an assist and 22 digs. Jones had four kills and nine digs.
Aaron had two aces and 21 digs. Anderson totaled four kills eight blocks and four digs. Burris added five aces, two kills, nine assists and nine digs. Berry recorded three aces and 28 digs, while Caitlyn Sheets added two blocks and six digs.
In junior high action, Piggott won the first game 25-22, 25-16. Walnut Ridge bounced back to take the second game in three sets, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Combined stats included: Broadway with four aces, five kills and 21 digs. Fisher had four digs, Brown served two aces, and Candace Morgan had a kill. Lyla Woods had two kills, two assists and nine digs. Muradova had a kill, nine assists and four digs. Clark added three aces and eight digs. McGuire had an ace, a kill and five digs, and Jean totaled two aces, eight kills and 45 digs.
