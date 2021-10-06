The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats traveled to Searcy to take on Harding Academy in high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Walnut Ridge won the first two sets, 25-19, 25-19, but the Lady Wildcats stormed back to win the third and fourth sets, 25-14, 25-13. Harding Academy won the decisive fifth set, 15-10.
For the Lady Bobcats, Kinley Davis recorded three aces, seven assists and 11 digs. Alli Bramlett had three kills and a dig. Hannah Hatfield finished with a kill, a block and seven digs. Chloe Davis had three aces, six kills, an assist and nine digs. Melanie Jones had a block and three digs.
Emma Aaron had four aces, a kill and seven digs. Avery Anderson contributed three kills and six digs. Maddie Burris registered three aces, three kills, four assists and seven digs. Holly Berry had four assists and 10 digs, and Caitlyn Sheets had four kills and two digs.
Harding won a senior B match, 25-13, 25-18.
In junior high action, Walnut Ridge rallied from a first-set loss to defeat the Lady Wildcats, 18-25, 25-17, 15-6. Harding won a junior B match, 25-21, 25-23.
For Walnut Ridge, Karlee Broadway finished with six aces, four kills and six digs. Kinley Fisher had an ace, an assist and four digs. Lyla Woods added three assists and four digs. Georgia Thomas had four aces and two digs.
Candace Morgan had a kill and three digs. Jalynn Hughes had four aces and three digs. Selbi Muradova had an assist and three digs. Kennedy McVay had an ace, a kill and 11 digs.
Jayden Clark added two aces, a kill and three digs. Sarah McGuire had an ace and a dig. Mallie Jean had three aces, three kills and 14 digs. Emma Clements, Cameron Brown and Abby Staples each had an ace. Emoree Davis had an assist, Carrie Mashburn had a dig, and Bella McGuire added two kills.
Cave City
Walnut Ridge hosted Cave City in 3A-Northeast action on Sept. 28. The senior Lady Cats defeated the Cavewomen 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18.
Kinley Davis had 15 assists and 11 digs. Bramlett added four kills and eight digs. Hatfield had 13 kills, three blocks and two digs. Chloe Davis added six aces, nine kills and 13 digs, and Jones contributed eight digs. Aaron had an ace, two kills, an assist and three digs. Burris had two kills, nine assists and 13 digs. Berry added two aces, a kill, two assists and 17 digs, while Sheets finished with three kills and three digs.
The Walnut Ridge senior B team defeated Cave City 25-20.
The junior Lady Bobcats won their match in two sets, 25-21, 25-23. Broadway recorded two aces, a kill and 12 digs. Fisher added an ace and three digs, and Woods had two digs. Brown had an ace and a block. Emoree Davis had four aces and two kills. Muradova had five assists and five digs. Clark finished with two aces and five digs. Jean had two aces, six kills and eight digs, and Sarah McGuire added a dig.
Walnut Ridge also won a junior B game 25-14. The teams split a seventh-grade match.
ManilaThe Lady Bobcats traveled to conference opponent Manila on Sept. 27. The Lady Lions defeated Walnut Ridge 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15.
Kinley Davis had eight assists and four digs. Bramlett had three kills and five digs. Hatfield recorded an ace, five kills, three blocks and a dig. Chloe Davis had an ace, 14 kills, a block and 10 digs. Jones finished with a kill and three digs. Aaron had a kill and seven digs. Anderson added seven kills and two digs. Burris had an ace, four kills, 14 assists and three digs, and Berry recorded three aces, two kills and 12 digs.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high game 25-22, 25-19.
Broadway finished with two kills and 15 digs, and Fisher added two digs. Woods had seven assists and three digs. Emoree Davis had an ace and four kills. Muradova had a kill and three assists, and Clark added three digs. Sarah McGuire had four aces and a dig, and Jean had two aces, seven kills and 13 digs.
Walnut Ridge also won a junior B game.
