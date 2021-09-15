The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats traveled to Little Rock on Sept. 7 to face the Lady Eagles of Baptist Prep in high school volleyball action.
Baptist Prep won the senior high match 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.
For the Lady Cats, Alli Bramlett had a kill and two digs. Avery Anderson had three kills and two blocks, and Brooke Brown had one dig. Chloe Davis added two aces, two kills, two blocks and six digs. Emma Aaron finished with two aces and three digs. Hannah Hatfield recorded three kills, two blocks and a dig. Holly Berry had a kill and seven digs. Maddie Burris added an ace, a kill, 10 assists and a dig. Melanie Jones had three kills and three digs.
The loss dropped the Lady Bobcats to 0-5 on the season. The teams split a senior high B match, with Walnut Ridge winning the first set 25-23, and Baptist Prep taking the second set, 25-14.
Junior high
The Walnut Ridge junior high team suffered its first setback of the season, falling to Baptist Prep 13-25, 20-25.
Bella McGuire and Cameron Brown each recorded a block for Walnut Ridge. Emoree Davis had four aces and two digs. Karlee Broadway finished with five digs, while Kennedy McVey added one dig. Kinley Fisher had three kills and a dig. Mallie Jean had an ace, three kills and 10 digs. Sarah McGuire had two aces and three digs, and Selbi Muradova added two assists and two digs.
The junior Lady Cats dropped to 5-1 on the season. Baptist Prep also won a junior B game, 25-12, 25-12.
