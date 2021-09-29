Walnut Ridge hosted Newport for a volleyball doubleheader on Thursday at Terry Belcher Gymnasium. The doubleheader was scheduled to make up games that were postponed from earlier in the season.
The senior high team won both of its matches against the Lady Greyhounds. Walnut Ridge won game one 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 and took the second match in five sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 16-14.
In game one, Kinley Davis had an ace, 12 assists and 14 digs. Alli Bramlett had two kills and 12 digs. Hannah Hatfield had two aces, six kills and a dig. Chloe Davis had two aces, 11 kills, a block and 11 digs. Melanie Jones had four kills, a block, an assist and five digs.
Emma Aaron had four aces and 10 digs. Avery Anderson had three kills, two blocks and two digs. Maddie Burris had two kills, 11 assists and nine digs. Holly Berry had two aces, a kill, an assist and 16 digs. Caitlyn Sheets had four kills and four digs.
In game two, Kinley Davis recorded seven assists and 10 digs. Bramlett had four kills, a block and five digs. Hatfield had an ace, eight kills, five blocks and four digs. Chloe Davis had four aces, four kills and 11 digs. Jones had four kills, three blocks and four digs. Aaron had an ace and five digs. Anderson added two kills, three blocks and two digs. Burris finished with an ace, seven assists and five digs. Berry had a kill and 13 digs, and Sheets had one dig.
Newport swept both junior high matches. Set scores were 25-23, 25-13 and 25-14, 25-22.
For Walnut Ridge, Karlee Broadway had two aces, eight kills and 12 digs. Kinley Fisher had an assist and four digs. Lyla Woods had two aces, three assists and three digs. Cameron Brown had four kills, and Emoree Davis had three aces. Selbi Muradova had a kill, 10 assists and two digs. Jayden Clark had 16 digs. Sarah McGuire had an ace and a dig, and Mallie Jean had an ace, seven kills and 22 digs.
Palestine-Wheatley
Walnut Ridge defeated Palestine-Wheatley in straight sets on Sept. 21 at Palestine. Set scores were 25-20, 25-11, 25-19.
For the Lady Cats, Kinley Davis finished with two aces, eight assists and eight digs. Bramlett added two kills and four digs. Hatfield had six kills, three blocks and two digs. Chloe Davis had an ace, 10 kills and 12 digs. Jones added two kills and two digs, and Aaron contributed four digs. Anderson had five kills and a block. Burris had an ace, a kill, 15 assists and nine digs. Berry had three aces, two kills, an assist and 15 digs, Sheets added a kill and a dig.
Walnut Ridge won a senior B game 25-15.
In junior high action, Walnut Ridge dropped a close match to the Lady Patriots, 21-25, 22-25.
Broadway recorded an ace, three kills and 17 digs. Woods had three aces, a kill, two assists and two digs. Brown had one kill, and McGuire added an ace. Emoree Davis had two aces, a kill and a dig. Muradova added six assists and five digs. Clark had an ace and eight digs. Jean finished with an ace, four kills and 10 digs.
Walnut Ridge won a junior B match 25-7, 20-15. The teams split a seventh-grade match.
Playday
The senior Lady Bobcats competed at the Ron and Pat Carmack Playday on Saturday in Jonesboro.
Walnut Ridge went 0-3 in pool play, with losses to West Memphis (11-25, 22-25), Flippin (24-26, 14-25) and Brookland (11-25, 14-25).
In pool play, Kinley Davis had an ace, a kill, 10 assists and 12 digs. Bramlett had two kills and seven digs. Hatfield added four kills, a block and two digs. Paige Hall had two kills and four digs, and Emma Gipson contributed 10 digs. Chloe Davis had five kills and 18 digs. Jones had two kills, an assist and 13 digs. Aaron had two aces, a kill, a block and nine digs. Anderson recorded two kills and two digs. Olivia Leipert had a block and two digs. Brooke Brown had an ace and four digs. Maddie Burris had two kills, nine assists and seven digs. Bailey Rorex had three aces and four digs. Berry had an ace, three kills, an assist and 14 digs, and Sheets added three kills and four digs.
Walnut Ridge lost to Valley View JV in bronze bracket play, 26-24, 17-25, 13-15.
Kinley Davis had three assists and eight digs. Bramlett had three kills and five digs. Hatfield had a kill, a block and a dig. Chloe Davis recorded two blocks and 13 digs. Jones had five kills, a block and three digs. Aaron had an ace and nine digs. Anderson had two kills, two blocks and three digs. Burris had an ace, a kill, seven assists and nine digs. Berry had an ace, two kills, two assists and 16 digs. Sheets had a kill and two digs.
