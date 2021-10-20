The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats closed out the volleyball regular season with a three-set sweep of Palestine-Wheatley on Oct. 12 at Terry Belcher Gymnasium. Set scores were 25-18, 28-26, 25-15.
Walnut Ridge finished tied for third place in the 3A-Northeast Conference standings with an 8-6 league record.
For the Lady Cats, Kinley Davis recorded an ace, nine assists and five digs. Alli Bramlett finished with four kills, a block and seven digs. Hannah Hatfield had an ace, eight kills, three blocks and a dig. Chloe Davis had seven kills and nine digs, and Emma Gipson contributed a dig.
Melanie Jones added two kills and two digs. Emma Aaron had two aces, three kills, an assist and 11 digs. Avery Anderson had three kills, a block and three digs. Maddie Burris finished with two kills, 10 assists and six digs, and Holly Berry added an ace and 15 digs.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match, 25-16, 25-17.
For Walnut Ridge, Karlee Broadway had an ace, a kill and six digs. Kinley Fisher had four aces and a dig, and Lyla Woods contributed five assists. Cameron Brown had three aces and a kill. Emoree Davis had two aces and two kills. Selbi Muradova added a kill, eight assists and two digs. Jayden Clark had three aces and a kill. Sarah McGuire had an ace, a kill and two digs, and Mallie Jean recorded nine kills and five digs.
The Walnut Ridge junior high B team won a pair of matches, 25-8, 25-12 and 25-22.
Junior District Tournament
The junior Lady Bobcats finished 8-8 in 3A-Northeast Conference play and were the fourth seed at the district tournament held at Hoxie. Walnut Ridge lost to Piggott in a first-round match on Thursday, 25-8, 25-18.
Broadway had an ace and 13 digs. Fisher had three digs, and Woods added two assists. Brown had a kill and a dig, and Muradova had three assists. Clark finished with five digs, and McGuire had an ace. Jean recorded an ace five kills and 16 digs.
