The Williams Baptist University softball team swept the Stillman College Tigers on March 8 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With the wins the Lady Eagles are now 8-10 on the season.
Game one: The Lady Eagles won game one 14-12. They scored one run in the second, five runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth.
Kaitlyn Anderson led the team with four RBIs, while Kaydra Cole and Madison Stokes had two apiece. Alyssa Cordell and Macy Carter each collected one RBI.
Tori Kierbach got the start and pitched 3.2 innings, giving up 10 runs off 10 hits, walked one and struck out three. Maddie Wallace pitched 3.1 innings of relief and gave up two runs off four hits, walked two and struck out one. Wallace got credit with the win.
Game two: The Lady Eagles won game two 6-4. They found themselves down 3-0 after the first inning, when Carter hit an RBI single to make the score 3-1. Anderson hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it 3-2. The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2. In the top of the sixth, Shelby Jone and Laila Byas stole home, and Kennedie Laymance scored on a passed ball. In the seventh, Hali Williams reached on an error that allowed Stokes to score.
Sara Pruitt got the start and pitched three innings. She gave up three runs off six hits and walked two. Cassidi Doyle pitched four innings of relief and gave up one run off three hits, walked one and struck out three. Doyle got credit for the win.
Talladega
The Williams softball team split their doubleheader with the Talladega College Tornadoes on March 7. The Tornadoes won the first game 8-0 in five innings, while the Lady Eagles rebounded and won the second game 9-8.
Game one: The first game was not a good one at the plate for the Lady Eagles, as they were only able to muster one hit, coming from Byas in the fourth inning.
Wallace pitched all four innings for the Lady Eagles and gave up eight runs off four hits while walking two.
Game two: The Lady Eagles rebounded quickly, plating two runs in the first inning off Anderson’s two-RBI single to center. Talladega got a run back in the home half of the first, but the Lady Eagles got that run back in the fourth when Krista Jones hit an RBI single. Again in the home half of the inning, the Tornadoes got the run back.
Anderson hit a solo home run in the fifth to give Williams a two-run advantage. Talladega plated two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a two-run lead. The Lady Eagles plated five in the seventh to regain the lead. Cordell got things going with a two-RBI single to center, Bianca Pettus reached on an error that allowed Hali Williams to score, and Carter hit a two-run bomb to give Williams a 9-6 lead. Talladega responded in the bottom of the seventh by plating two to cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to one, but Williams was able to stop the rally and come away with the win.
Angel Gillette pitched five innings and gave up six runs off nine hits, walked three and struck out five. Doyle pitched two innings of relief and gave up two runs off three hits, walked two and struck out one.
Anderson honored
Lady Eagle Kaitlyn Anderson was named Softball Player of the Week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.
The sophomore from Springfield, Mo., went 7-for-10 at the plate, including a home run and three doubles, for a 1.300 slugging percentage. She also drove in eight runs and scored four times.
