230104-TD-sh-girls-basketball-photo

Makayla Gosha (22) of Sloan-Hendrix advances the ball up the court during the Lady Greyhounds’ 59-55 victory over Rector in the quarterfinals of the NEA Invitational Tournament on Dec. 28 at Jonesboro.

 Submitted Photo / Donna Cole

The Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds advanced to the Division I Girls championship game of the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament in Jonesboro. The Lady Greyhounds will play Rivercrest today at 4 p.m. for the title.

Cave City

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.