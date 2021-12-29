The Hoxie Lady Mustangs rolled to a 63-37 win over Searcy in the NEA Invitational Tournament on Wednesday at First National Bank Area in Jonesboro. Hoxie’s Jaecie Brown tied the tournament’s single-game scoring record for five-on-five girls with 42 points.
Hoxie led 17-6 after one quarter, 33-13 at halftime and 54-24 at the end of the third period.
The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play Nettleton in the quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Hoxie boys
Hoxie’s senior boys lost to Westside, 71-48, at the NEA Tournament on Thursday.
The Warriors led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, 41-24 at halftime and 55-34 after three quarters.
Cade Forrester led Hoxie with 14 points, while Kayden Glenn added nine points.
