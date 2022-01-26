Hoxie’s Jaecie Brown scored 38 points in leading the Lady Mustangs to a 65-42 win over Manila in 3A-3 senior girls basketball on Thursday at Hoxie.
The Lady Mustangs led 15-10 after one quarter, 32-16 at halftime and 45-27 entering the final period.
Blaze Lorren chipped in nine points for Hoxie. Bailey Prater finished with eight points and 12 rebounds. Ellery Gillham had 11 rebounds and Chloe Prater grabbed nine boards.
Hoxie improved to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
Hoxie boys
The Manila Lions defeated Hoxie 64-37 in senior boys basketball action on Friday night at Manila.
The game was close in the first half, with Manila leading 17-13 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime. The Lions outscored Hoxie 18-8 in the third quarter to pull away to a 46-32 edge, then went on an 18-5 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Cade Forrester led Hoxie with nine points.
Manila won the junior boys game, 60-26. Corey Sullens scored 11 points for Hoxie.
Rivercrest
The Rivercrest Colts defeated Hoxie in senior boys action on Jan. 18 at Hoxie.
Rivercrest led 21-19 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters.
Jake Jones led the Mustangs with 14 points, and Mason Woodard scored 11 points. Forrester and Haydn Minton each scored 10 points.
Rivercrest won the junior boys game 59-18.
