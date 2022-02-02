The Hoxie Lady Mustangs outlasted Corning, 45-39, in 3A-3 senior girls basketball action on Jan. 26 at Corning.
The game was tied 21-21 at the intermission, and Hoxie held a slim 28-27 advantage at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Mustangs outscored Corning 17-12 in the final period to secure the win.
Jaecie Brown scored 28 points, and Ellery Gillham added 10 points for the Lady Mustangs, who improved to 9-2 in the conference and 12-5 overall.
Corning won the junior girls game, 34-20.
Hoxie boys
Hoxie’s senior boys fell to Manila, 64-37, Friday night at Manila.
The Mustangs stayed close in the first half, trailing just 17-13 at the end of the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime.
The Lions pulled away in the second half, outscoring Hoxie 18-8 in the third quarter and 18-5 in the final period.
Cade Forrester led Hoxie with nine points.
Manila won the junior boys game 60-26. Corey Sullens led Hoxie with 11 points.
The Hoxie senior boys defeated Piggott 59-43 on Jan. 25.
