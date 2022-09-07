220907-TD-hoxie-wr-volleyball-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Michelle Sandusky-Moore (3) leaps high to hit the ball across the net, as Hoxie’s Olivia Compton (15) attempts to block during Thursday’s action. Hoxie won the match in four sets.

The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats hosted Hoxie in 3A Northeast volleyball action on Thursday at Terry Belcher Gymnasium.

Hoxie won the senior high match in four sets, 18-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22.

