The Hoxie senior high volleyball Lady Mustangs concluded their season in the semifinal round of the 3A State Tournament. The Lady Mustangs fell to Hackett in four sets, 11-25, 26-24, 16-25, 9-25 on Thursday at Searcy.
Hoxie reached the semifinals by defeating Mayflower in the first round, 25-9, 27-25, 25-18 on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.