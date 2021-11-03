The Hoxie Lady Mustangs fell to defending state champion Hackett in the quarterfinals of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 27 in Paris. The Lady Hornets defeated Hoxie 25-23, 25-15, 25-8.
The Lady Mustangs ended the 2021 season with a 23-2 overall record and were the undefeated 3A-Northeast Conference champions with a 14-0 record.
Against Hackett, Kailey Moody had 17 assists, three digs, six kills and served 10/10 with an ace. Chloe Prater had three digs, two kills, two blocks and was 6/6 serving. Ellery Gillham had seven digs, six kills and two blocks. Cara Forrester finished with 14 assists, five digs, seven blocks and was 7/7 serving. Bailey Prater had four digs, two kills and served 8/8. Mykala Johnson had two kills and a block, and Bella Brady added two digs and was 7/7 serving.
First round
The Lady Mustangs began the state tournament with a three-set win over Bergman on Oct. 26. Hoxie defeated the Lady Panthers 25-16, 25-22, 25-16.
Moody recorded 28 assists, four digs, 13 kills and served 12/12 with four aces. Chloe Prater had four digs, five kills, a block and served 6/8 with an ace. Gillham had eight digs, 10 kills, a block and served 10/10 with an ace. Forrester had 23 assists, 13 kills and served 10/11 with an ace. Bailey Prater had three digs, a kill and was 13/13 serving. Johnson added five kills and a block, and Brady finished with two digs and served 12/12 with an ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.