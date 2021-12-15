The Hoxie Lady Mustangs traveled to Manila to face the Lady Lions in 3A-3 senior girls basketball action on Thursday.
Manila took a 21-14 lead into halftime and went on to defeat Hoxie 41-30.
Jaecie Brown scored 19 points for the Lady Mustangs, who fell to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Manila won the junior girls game, 47-9.
Rivercrest
Hoxie routed conference foe Rivercrest 53-22 on Dec. 6 at Mustang Gym.
Brown led the Lady Mustangs with 23 points. Blaze Lorren finished with 11 points, and Ellery Gillham added eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.