The Hoxie Lady Mustangs defeated Piggott in 3A-3 senior high volleyball action on Thursday at Piggott. Hoxie dropped the first set against the Lady Mohawks, 22-25, but won the next three sets, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15, to take the match.
Kailey Moody had 19 assists, four digs, 10 kills, a block and served 22/23, with five aces. Chloe Prater had eight dig, five kills, a block and served 15/16. Ellery Gillham had seven digs, an assists, 11 kills and served 8/10, with an ace. Cara Forrester had 11 assists, five digs, nine kills and served 22/22 with three aces. Bailey Prater had five digs, nine kills and served 15/15 with an ace. Mykala Johnson had a kill and a block. Bella Brady had four digs and served 11/12 with an ace.
The junior Lady Mustangs also overcame a first-set loss before rallying for a three-set victory, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8.
Patricia Russell had five assists, a dig, two kills and served 16/17, with two aces. Saydee Pratt had six digs, three kills and served 11/11, with three aces.
Madison Wells had eight digs, two kills and served 4/4, Cora Davis had seven digs and served 6/7 with an ace. Mia Orrick had four digs, a kill and served 9/9, with four aces. Gracie Felton had five assists, two kills and served 10/11, with five aces.
Cave City
Hoxie hosted Cave City on Sept. 21 and defeated the Cavewomen 25-10, 25-11, 25-12.
For the Lady Mustangs, Johnson had six kills and two blocks. Brady had four digs and served 6/6, with an ace. Carley Franks had a dig and served 4/4, with an ace. Bailey Prater had seven digs, five kills and served 8/8. Cara Forrester had 19 assists, three digs, three kills and served 13/15, with four aces. Gillham had four digs, eight kills, two blocks and served 16-16, with six aces. Chloe Prater had seven digs, six kills and served 2/3, with an ace. Moody had 17 assists, five digs, nine kills and served 15/16, with three aces.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-12, 25-9.
Felton had five assists and served 14/14, with three aces. Orrick had four digs and served 12/12, with four aces. Cora Davis had a kill and served 5/6, with two aces. Wells had two digs, two kills and served 6/6. Pratt had a kill and served 6/6. Russell had a kill and served 5/6, with an ace.
NewportThe Hoxie senior high team defeated Newport 26-24, 25-10, 25-7 on Sept. 20.
Moody had 19 assists, two digs, four kills and served 10/11, with three aces. Chloe Prater had seven digs, a kill and served 4/4, with an ace. Gillham had four digs, six kills, three blocks and served 13/14, with four aces. Forrester had 10 assists, two digs, seven kills and was 9/11 serving, with an ace. Bailey Prater had an assist, three digs, two kills, a block and served 17/17, with three aces. Johnson had an assist, a dig, two kills and a block, and Brady added a dig and served 5/5, with an ace.
Newport defeated Hoxie in the junior high match, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12.
For Hoxie, Felton had four assists, a dig, eight kills and served 11/11. Orrick had three digs, three kills and served 7/7, with an ace. Davis had six digs. Wells had five digs and served 7/8. Pratt had eight digs and served 13/14, with two aces. Russell had nine assists, a dig and served 9/10.
Playday
The senior Lady Mustangs participated in the Ron and Pat Carmack Playday on Saturday in Jonesboro.
Hoxie opened pool play with a loss to Jonesboro, 14-25, 16-25, before earning wins over Pocahontas, 25-19, 25-9, and Kennett, 25-9, 25-18.
The Lady Mustangs lost to Briarcrest in the first round of the Gold Tournament, 15-25, 12-25.
For the tournament, Moody finished with 51 assists, 13 digs, 11 kills, two blocks and served 28/28, with an ace. Chloe Prater had six assists, 15 digs, eight kills, five blocks and served 19/22, with two aces. Gillham had six assists, 19 digs, 29 kills, five blocks and served 36/37, with six aces. Bailey Prater had 16 digs, 12 kills, a block and served 19/20, with two aces. Brady had 10 digs, a kill and served 20/22, with two aces.
